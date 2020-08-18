Central Water Commission issues flash flood warning for East Madhya Pradesh
The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Tuesday issued a flash flooding forecast for some of the areas of East Madhya Pradesh in the next six hours.
"Moderate threats over watersheds and neighbourhood area of Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Seoni, Jabalpur and Umaria districts in East Madhya Pradesh," said the CWC in a tweet.
It further stated that some areas of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand sub-division are also likely to be hit by flash floods in the next 24 hours. (ANI)
