Sheikhpur village clash: Murder case lodged against 14 persons

A case of murder has been registered against 14 persons, including two advocates, for their alleged roles in killing a father-son duo in a violent clash during a panchayat meeting in Sheikhpur village near here, police said on Tuesday. One of the accused has been arrested, said area Circle Officer Atul Anjaan Tripathi.

Tripathi said the case was registered on the complaint of Ashutosh Mishra, son of deceased Dayashankar Mishra (60) against 14 persons, including advocates Suresh Chandra Tripathi and Vimal Tiwari. Mishra and his son Anand, 28, had suffered severe injuries in the clash that took place during a panchayat meeting, held on Sunday to resolve a land dispute between Dayashankar Mishra and Chandramani Mishra of Sheikhpur village under Raniganj area of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh.

Chandramani Mishra too had suffered grievous injuries in the clash, police had said. They were rushed to the district hospital, where Dayashankar and Anand were declared dead, while Chandramani was referred to a medical facility in Allahabad.

After the violent incident, three policemen, including a sub-inspector, were suspended for dereliction from duty, police had said..