House near Ganga river collapses in UP's Bulandshahr

A vacant house on the banks of the Ganga at a village here collapsed due to sharp erosion caused by the rising water level of the river following incessant rains

The water level of the river was rising rapidly for the last few days

The house in Rajghat village of Dibai Tehsil here was vacant, district officials said. The district magistrate had visited several embankments, including Rajghat and Narora, two days ago because of the threat of floods. DPB