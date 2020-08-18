Left Menu
Bombay HC rejects Prof GN Saibaba's parole plea for attending mother's post-funeral rituals

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected the emergency parole of former Delhi University Professor GN Saibaba to attend post-funeral rituals of his mother.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-08-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 17:16 IST
Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court. Image Credit: ANI

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected the emergency parole of former Delhi University Professor GN Saibaba to attend post-funeral rituals of his mother. Saibaba, who is serving a life sentence in a case of alleged links with Maoists, had moved the court for parole to attend his mother's post-funeral rituals. His mother had passed away earlier this month.

Earlier, the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court had issued a notice to Maharashtra government seeking its response on a petition filed by Saibaba for emergency parole. The Nagpur Bench had last month rejected the bail application of the former Delhi University Professor.

Earlier on May 22, the Bombay High Court had also dismissed a parole application of Saibaba seeking to be released on parole on grounds of ill-health and also to visit his mother, who was suffering from cancer in Hyderabad. In 2017, Saibaba was awarded life imprisonment along with five others for his alleged links with Maoists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), by a court in Maharashtra. (ANI)

