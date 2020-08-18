Man hurls stones at COVID hospital, held

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hurling stones at a COVID hospital here in Maharashtra which damaged a portion of its glass facade, police said on Tuesday. The accused Ganesh Ware committed the act on Monday as he was enraged by the noise being caused due to moving of oxygen cylinders at the hospital, located near his apartment in Kharadi area, a Chandannagar police station officer said.

The accused works in night shifts, he said. A complaint has been registered and the person arrested, said the officer.