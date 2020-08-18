TN CM wishes Home Minister Amit Shah a speedy recovery

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday wished Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi for post COVID care, a speedy recovery. "I wish Hon'ble Union Minister Thiru @AmitShah ji speedy recovery, so that he can resume his normal duties and serve the people of our country," Palaniswami said on his twitter handle.

According to AIIMS, Shah is comfortable and is continuing his work from the hospital. "Home Minister Amit Shah has been complaining of fatigue and bodyaches for the last 3-4 days.He has tested negative for COVID-19.

He has been admitted to AIIMS for post COVID care.He is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital," a statement from the premier hospital said. Shah, 55, who was earlier undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection, had on Friday said that he has tested negative for the pathogen.