Builder murder case: Police detain alleged mastermind

Police have detained the alleged mastermind in connection with the brutal killing of a 55-year-old builder outside a mosque here on Monday, an official said on Tuesday.

Police have detained the alleged mastermind in connection with the brutal killing of a 55-year-old builder outside a mosque here on Monday, an official said on Tuesday. Police have also identified the man who had attacked the builder, Abdul Munaf Sheikh, outside Irla Masjid in suburban Andheri when the latter had gone there to offer namaz early morning, he said.

The prime accused who has been detained for the conspiracy to kill the builder is identified as Abdul Rehman Abdul Latif Sheikh alias Sonu, the official said, adding that the attacker, Nadeem, is on the run. The victim was the founder and chairman of Al-Sofi Group.

As the builder came out of his car near the mosque, the assailant slit his throat and stabbed him multiple times, police had said. The deceased had mentioned about the threat to his life from Sonu and others in his letter to joint commissioner of police in January this year, his family members had said.

He had also stated that Sonu and others might kill him when he goes out for walk in morning, and demanded appropriate action against them, they said. The Monday's incident had happened exactly the way he had foreseen, they claimed.

The victim, whose company constructed several buildings in Mumbai and was also involved in projects of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), always used to go out along with his security cover, but on Monday morning, he went out without guards, the police said. Prima facie, there was a financial dispute between the deceased and Sonu, the officer said.

Meanwhile, police have obtained CCTV footages of the spot and registered an FIR against unidentified persons, he added..

