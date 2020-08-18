Light to moderate rains in Rajasthan

Light to moderate rains prevailed in Rajasthan on Tuesday, with Gangapur in Sawaimadhopur district recording a maximum of 6 cm rainfall. Shahbad and Anta (both in Baran) recorded 5 cm each, while a few other places received below 5 cm rainfall during this period, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department here. Vanasthali, Sikar, Ganganagar, Kota, Pilani and Jaipur recorded 71.6, 36.2, 35.2, 23.8, 3.1 and 0.8 mm rains till Tuesday evening since on Monday

The department has forecast heavy rains at a few places in Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Rajsamand, Kota, Jhalawar, Karauli, Bikaner and Churu districts during the next 24 hours.