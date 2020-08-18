77 COVID-19 deaths in one day in UP, worst ever

Left Menu
The state has 50,242 cases of active infection, he said. Prasad said there are 25,008 people who have opted for home isolation while 1,719 are taking treatment in private facilities and another 283 in others. He said the government has issued an advertisement, urging private doctors to contribute in the "war against pandemic" by serving in L2 and L3 hospitals.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-08-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 19:38 IST
Uttar Pradesh reported its worst single-day spike of 77 fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 2,585, a senior official said. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the number of those who have been discharged from hospitals after recovery has reached 1,09,607.

The number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1,62,434 with 4,336 fresh cases in 24 hours. The state has 50,242 cases of active infection, he said.

Prasad said there are 25,008 people who have opted for home isolation while 1,719 are taking treatment in private facilities and another 283 in others. He said the government has issued an advertisement, urging private doctors to contribute in the "war against pandemic" by serving in L2 and L3 hospitals. The government will give honorarium and insurance cover and other facilities to those coming forward for it, he said.

He said special arrangements are being made for the coming session of the state legislature by setting up testing facilities for the legislators and their associates. The government has also issued a separate phone number to facilitate those who are facing problems in getting themselves admitted to hospitals, he added.

