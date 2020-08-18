Not lobbying for Dy CM post: Ktaka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Tuesday said he was not lobbying for the deputy chief minister's post. Jarkiholi, who along with C P Yogeshwar is camping in the national capital for the past two days, said he came here to meet central ministers to discuss the development works in the state. "I am not lobbying for the deputy chief minister's post. It is up to the party leaders whom to appoint as deputy chief minister," he told reporters, when asked about the speculation on the issue.

Both the leaders met BJP president J P Nadda and party general secretary B L Santosh and some union ministers during their stay. "I met the party top brass on behalf of my friend Yogeshwar and thanked the party leaders for making him a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council," Jarkiholi added.

There is also speculation that Jarkiholi has been requesting the high command to make Yogeshwar a minister in the B S Yediyurappa-headed government in Karnataka. Speaking to reporters, Yogeshwar said he had never asked for ministership and came to the national capital to thank the party leaders for nominating him as a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council.