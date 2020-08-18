Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police, civic bodies play important role in protecting street vendors' livelihood: Puri

The role of the police force and civic bodies is important in protection of the livelihood of street vendors and creating a conducive environment for them, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:43 IST
Police, civic bodies play important role in protecting street vendors' livelihood: Puri
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@HardeepSPuri)

The role of the police force and civic bodies is important in protection of the livelihood of street vendors and creating a conducive environment for them, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday. At a virtual meet with state urban development ministers, chief secretaries and municipal commissioners among others to review the 'PM SVANidhi' scheme, he urged all participants to sensitise their subordinates towards the welfare of street vendors. The scheme aims to provide street vendors loans of up to Rs 10,000, repayable in monthly instalments in a year, to restart their business post the COVID-19 lockdown.

Puri said with the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme, a serious effort has been made for the first time to free the street vendors from the vicious cycle of indebtedness. While the scheme provides credit facility to the vendors, there is a requirement to ensure that they are able to do business in a harassment-free environment, according to an official statement.

At the meeting, Puri said street vendors need to be provided with an environment where they have a sense of protection from undue harassment and eviction. It is the duty of all authorities concerned to make sincere efforts towards achieving this objective, the Union minister said.

Puri urged the authorities to play a positive role in ensuring success of the street vendor scheme. "The role of the police force and municipalities is important in the overall protection of livelihoods of street vendors and creating a conducive environment," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

During the meeting, Puri emphasised that even in normal times, street vendors have a marginalised existence and their plight has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said the ministry is also in the process of preparing a plan to capture socio-economic profile of all PM SVANidhi beneficiaries in order to facilitate their access to various government welfare schemes as per their entitlements.

Street vendors constitute up to two per cent of the urban population and they contribute immensely to the informal economy, the minister said, adding that so far, over 5.7 lakh loan applications have been received of which over 1.35 lakh loans were sanctioned.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Truncated assembly session: Punjab govt 'running away' from discussion, alleges opposition

The opposition in Punjab on Tuesday slammed the Congress government over convening a truncated one-day assembly session, saying it was running away from discussion on core issues. The state cabinet on Monday had given the go-ahead for the d...

Visva Bharati will seek CBI probe in August 17 campus violence: university authorities

Visva Bharati on Tuesday said it will seek a CBI inquiry into the August 17 campus violence, which forced its indefinite closure, according to a statement issued by the central university. It said the university will remain shut until the p...

UK, EU resume talks on future ties, as new deadline looms

Negotiations were to resume Tuesday on the future trade ties between the European Union and the United Kingdom after Brexit, with the Europeans insisting that important differences in the two sides positions must be bridged and an agreement...

Indians erect banners, pray for Kamala Harris to win U.S. election

Indians in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, which U.S. vice president hopeful Kamala Harris visited as a kid, erected banners, held special prayers and wished her success. Villagers in Painganadu, Harris ancestral village, put up banners o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020