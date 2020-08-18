Left Menu
Steepest daily spike of 1,704 cases in Punjab take tally to 34,400

So far 21,762 people in the state have been cured of the infection leaving 11,740 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin stated. Thirty-seven patients are critical and are on ventilator support while 336 are on oxygen support, it stated, adding that 8,01,990 samples have been collected for COVID-19 tests so far..

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-08-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:56 IST
The steepest single-day spike of 1,704 coronavirus cases pushed Punjab's tally to 34,400 on Tuesday, while the death toll reached 898 with 35 more people succumbing to the viral disease, according to a medical bulletin. Eight deaths were reported from Ludhiana, four each from Amritsar, Patiala and Sangrur, three from Mohali and SBS Nagar, two each from Tarn Taran and Rupnagar and one each from Kapurthala, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar and Muktsar.

Among the districts which reported new cases include Ludhiana (483), Patiala (338), Jalandhar (132), Mohali (103), Bathinda (94), Fatehgarh Sahib (52), Sangrur (52), Hoshiarpur (50), Muktsar (49), Amritsar (46), Fazilka (46) and Faridkot (46). A total of 1,582 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the disease on Monday. So far 21,762 people in the state have been cured of the infection leaving 11,740 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin stated.

Thirty-seven patients are critical and are on ventilator support while 336 are on oxygen support, it stated, adding that 8,01,990 samples have been collected for COVID-19 tests so far..

