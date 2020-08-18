Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police nabs 3 from Bihar, UP for running fake scheme for children in name of PM

According to police, a case was registered on the complaint of the Director of National Health Authority who alleged that a fake website -- www.pmsvy-cloud.in -- has floated a forged scheme ‘Pradhan Mantri Shishu Vikas Yojna’ and was taking money from people in the name of registration and children insurance etc “During investigation, the police arrested Neeraj and Adarsh from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 21:02 IST
Delhi Police nabs 3 from Bihar, UP for running fake scheme for children in name of PM
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Delhi Police has arrested three people for allegedly running fake websites in the name of 'Pradhan Mantri Shishu Vikas Yojana' and registering over 15,000 people through a large network of agents running up to panchayat level. Police said the accused have been identified as Neeraj Pandey, Suvender Yadav, both residents of Patna in Bihar, and Adarsh Yadav from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. According to police, a case was registered on the complaint of the Director of National Health Authority who alleged that a fake website -- www.pmsvy-cloud.in -- has floated a forged scheme 'Pradhan Mantri Shishu Vikas Yojna' and was taking money from people in the name of registration and children insurance etc

"During investigation, the police arrested Neeraj and Adarsh from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. They have enrolled over 15,000 people under this fake scheme," said Anyesh Roy, the Cyber Crime Department's Deputy Commissioner of Police. Neeraj revealed that another website was being run by Suvender Yadav of Patna in the name of 'PM Shishu Vikas Yojana'. On Neeraj's instance, the police conducted a raid in Patna and arrested Suvender, the DCP said. These website operators had formulated a scheme in the name of PM Shishu Vikas Yojana and offered what they called were health insurance cover and financial support for education, Roy said. For getting maximum number of children enrolled, they appointed state heads across the country India and each state head further employed district heads in their respective states. These district heads appointed ground level agents who worked at gram panchayat level and conducted meetings at village or tehsil levels to lure the local people, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. The Press Information Bureau had earlier this year ran a fact-check on the claim that there was a government scheme under the name 'Pradhan Mantri Shishu Vikas Yojana'. "Claim: - Govt. School students to get various monetary benefits under the 'Pradhan Mantri Shishu Vikas Yojana'. Reality: This is a #FakeNews. There is NO "Pradhan Mantri Shishu Vikas Yojana" under the Central Government," the PIB Fact Check had tweeted on January 30.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain to lead training programme for Ukrainian navy

Britain will lead a multinational programme to help train the Ukrainian navy, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday, seeking to bolster security in the region and improve Ukraines ability to defend itself against Russia. Ukraine and Russi...

Report: Trump campaign's Russia contacts a 'grave' threat

The Trump campaigns interactions with Russian intelligence services during the 2016 presidential election posed a grave counterintelligence threat, a Senate panel concluded Tuesday as it detailed in a report how associates of the Republican...

Coronavirus helps abandoned homes find new owners in Georgia

By Umberto Bacchi MILAN, Aug 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - They might have rotting doors and squeaky floors but abandoned homes have become an instant seller in Georgia as coronavirus has boosted demand for out-of-town retreats, according...

SYL meet: Khattar bats for canal's construction at earliest

Reiterating his states stand to build the SYL canal at the earliest, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday told Punjab that its construction and availability of water are two different issues and must not be confused. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020