Three men booked for raping a woman: Police

Three men have been booked on charges of raping a woman and making viral a video of the crime, police said on Tuesday. On the basis of the woman's complaint, a case under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 376 (rape), and the IT Act has been registered against the accused, Rishikesh Kotwali in-charge Ritesh Shah said. The accused have been named as Punit Kalra, Prince Sondhi and Manpreet Singh.

The woman has alleged in her complaint that Kalra offered her a drink laced with drug on August 10 after which he and his friends allegedly raped her. She also accused them of making a video of the crime and making it viral on the social media.

Investigation has begun after registering a case against the accused, Shah said.