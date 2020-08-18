Left Menu
JK operation: Security forces kill 3rd militant, an LeT 'commander' who shot dead BJP leader Bari

Security forces on Tuesday gunned down a third militant, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) 'commander' who was involved in the killing of BJP leader Waseem Bari in July, in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district in their operation carried out after ultras shot dead two CRPF jawans and a policeman on Monday, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 21:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Security forces on Tuesday gunned down a third militant, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) 'commander' who was involved in the killing of BJP leader Waseem Bari in July, in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district in their operation carried out after ultras shot dead two CRPF jawans and a policeman on Monday, officials said. The militant has been identified as Usman, a foreigner and a commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), police officials said.

The three militants have been killed in the encounter that took place on Monday in the orchards area of Kreeri in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, they said. Two Army jawans, who were injured on Monday in the gun fight, have also succumbed to the injuries, they said.

The encounter began after the LeT militants carried out the attack on a naka party of the forces at Kreeri which left two CRPF jawans and a Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir policeman dead. Immediately after the attack, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. They chased the ultras and killed two of them including Sajad Haider -- a top commander of the LeT outfit in north Kashmir.

Incriminating materials including two AK rifles and three pistols were recovered from the site of the encounter, they said. The police said Haider and Usman were both top commanders of the outfit and Usman was involved in the killing of BJP leader Bari and his father and brother in July this year.

