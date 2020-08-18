Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM's nod to tribunals to recover damages for property destruction during anti-CAA protests

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the setting up of tribunals in Meerut and Lucknow to recover losses worth crores of rupees due to destruction of property in the state during the anti-CAA protests last year.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-08-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 21:33 IST
UP CM's nod to tribunals to recover damages for property destruction during anti-CAA protests
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the setting up of tribunals in Meerut and Lucknow to recover losses worth crores of rupees due to destruction of property in the state during the anti-CAA protests last year. The Lucknow property damage tribunal will accept claim applications from Jhansi, Kanpur, Chitrakoot Dham, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Devi Patan Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Basti and Vindhyachal Dham divisions. The Meerut tribunal will have jurisdiction over Saharanpur, Meerut, Aligarh, Moradabad, Bareilly and Agra divisions, the spokesperson said on Monday. The state government had promulgated an ordinance -- the Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Ordinance, 2020 -- for the recovery of damages for destruction of property during arson and vandalism from participants of the anti-CAA protests. The legislation provided for setting up of tribunals to adjudicate the claims of damage.

The Lucknow district administration had last month attached in Hazratganj area the movable property of two men accused of vandalism during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December last year. Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash had said the movable assets of Maahenoor Choudhary and Dharamveer Singh, who are accused of damaging property during the anti-CAA protests, would be auctioned to recover the damages.

The protests against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) had turned violent in the city on December 19, 2019. The district administration assessed losses worth crores of rupees to public property in the arson and violence. The administration had sent recovery notices worth about Rs 1.55 crore to over 50 people for the damages allegedly done by them during the protests.

In March, the district administration had displayed on hoardings the photographs and addresses of the protesters, including Congress leader Sadaf Jafar, retired IPS SR Darapuri and activist Mohammad Shoaib, to name and shame them. After the spread of coronavirus and a suggestion from the Allahabad High Court, the Lucknow administration had on March 20 stopped all coercive action such as the attachment of property and arrest of protesters to recover the damages.

However, with the easing of the coronavirus lockdown, the district administration started attaching the immovable assets of those accused of vandalizing public property during the protests. FIRs were registered in four police stations in the state capital and notices were served to 54 people for recovery of damages.

In Khadra area, 13 protesters were identified and the loss of property was estimated to be ₹21.76 lakh, while in Parivartan Chowk, 24 people were identified and the loss was estimated to be ₹ 69.65 lakh. Ten people were identified in Thakurganj area and the loss was estimated around ₹47.85 lakh. In Kaiserbagh, six protesters were identified and the loss of property was ₹1.75 lakh. The amended Citizenship Act envisages giving Indian nationality to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there. It had garnered criticism over the exclusion of Muslims from the list.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-F1 big-hitters Ferrari and McLaren sign up to 2025

Formula Ones two longest-standing and most successful teams, Ferrari and McLaren, committed to the sport until at least the end of 2025 on Tuesday by putting their signatures to a new commercial Concorde Agreement. Tuesday was the first day...

11 new fatalities take Rajasthan's COVID-19 death toll to 898, tally of cases 63,977

Eleven more people succumbed to coronavirus infection on Tuesday taking Rajasthans death toll to 898, while the steepest single-day rise of 1,347 cases pushed the tally to 63,977, a health department official said. Among the new deaths, thr...

CWC issues flood advisory for states, warns of landslides and flash floods

As monsoon rains continue to batter parts of India, the Central Water Commission issued a flood advisory for several states Tuesday, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, warning some hill districts of possible flash floods and landsl...

TMC questions 'inaction' of Facebook India against hate posts

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday questioned whether the Facebook knows about the alleged inaction of its India team against certain hate posts. The partys spokesperson Mahua Moitra claimed that these hate-filled posts have led to loss of l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020