Man killed after fire breaks out at firecracker godown in Jaipur

A fire broke out at a firecracker godown here on Tuesday, killing a 26-year-old employee, police said. The man, Kamlesh Paswan, died due to burn injuries and suffocation, the police said

The fire broke out in the godown located on the ground floor of a three-storey building near Chandi ki Taksal area. People living on second and third floors managed to come out after the explosion and helped in the rescue operation, the police said. The matter is being probed, they said.