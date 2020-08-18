54 new COVID cases in Muzaffarnagar

Fifty-four more people, including 18 jail inmates, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar distrct, taking the number of active cases to 325 on Tuesday, officials said. According to District Magistrate Selva Kumari J, 17 more patients have recovered, taking number of recoveries to 983.

Eighteen more inmates have tested positive for the infection in the district prison, taking the number of affected to 106 so far, jail superintendent A K Saxena told PTI. A total of 2,500 inmates were loged in the district jail, which is out of capacity, the official said. PTI CORR HMB