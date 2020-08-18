Left Menu
Delhi's COVID-19 tally reaches 1.54 lakh with 1,374 fresh cases; death toll 4,226

Twelve fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin of the Delhi government issued on Tuesday. As many as 5,419 RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests and 14,857 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours bringing the number of tests conducted per million population to 70,388. Delhi currently has 557 COVID-19 containment zones.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded 1,374 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the city's total caseload to 1,54,741 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 4,226, authorities said. Twelve fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin of the Delhi government issued on Tuesday.

As many as 5,419 RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests and 14,857 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours bringing the number of tests conducted per million population to 70,388. The total number of tests conducted in the national capital till date was 13,37,374, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the city was 11,068 with 1,39,447 patients having been either recovered, migrated out or discharged, it said. Delhi currently has 557 COVID-19 containment zones.

