J-K LG reviews development works in Ganderbal

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:57 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said people have high expectations from the government and there is a need to make positive changes on the ground rather than limiting them to papers only. The LG made these remarks during a tour of Ganderbal district in central Kashmir where he inaugurated development projects, inspected ongoing works and met public delegations, an official spokesman said. The common man should not suffer for getting even simpler services, said Sinha, adding that people have high expectations from the government and there is a “need to make positive changes on the ground rather than limiting them to papers only”. Giving a push to the administration's development agenda, Sinha inaugurated 12 completed developmental projects worth Rs 54.57 crore and laid foundation of three works costing Rs 2.57 crore, the spokesman said. He said Sinha also inspected the widening of the road from Pandach Chowk to Beehama Chowk, costing Rs 20 crore. During his visit, the Lt Governor reviewed the development scenario of Ganderbal district and enquired about the progress on various ongoing development works undertaken by different departments. He also enquired about the implementation of several schemes launched by the Union government and the UT administration for the welfare of people. The spokesman said Ganderbal Deputy Commissioner Shafqat Iqbal gave a PowerPoint presentation on the development scenario in the district. Sinha directed officials to make efforts to ensure 100 per cent saturation of Centrally-sponsored schemes. Sinha asked them to revisit the public grievance redressal mechanism and work with humility so that public issues could be addressed in true sense, the spokesman said.

He said the LG also called for prioritising the completion of all pending major projects. Taking strong note of the slow execution of projects by Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC), the Lt Governor directed them to speed up the work. The Lt Governor passed necessary directions for the mandatory payment under MGNREGA within 15 days and directed the deputy commissioner for 100 per cent coverage of the pre-matric and post-matric scholarship in a time-bound manner. The Lt Governor further called for increasing the coverage under the PM KISAN and the PMSYM so that the maximum beneficiaries could reap the benefit out of these schemes. Carrying forward the government's public outreach programme, Sinha met various delegations at Ganderbal and Kangan. The delegations included sarpanches, pahari-speaking people, representatives from the Gurjar-Bakerwal community, senior citizens, transporters, traders, fruit and vegetable growers, students' representatives, sportspersons, social and political activists. Interacting with them, the Lt Governor said equitable development of all regions and sections of society is the focus area of the administration. The administration is committed to initiating development programmes with active public participation, Sinha added. He also asked for a hassle-free issue of domicile certificates. The Lt Governor inspected projects at Kangan and paid obeisance at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple. He prayed for peace and prosperity of J-K and well-being of its people, the spokesman added.

