Three IPS officers transferred in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday night transferred three senior IPS officers, a Home Department spokesman said

PAC 6th Battalion Commandent Manoj Kumar Sonkar has been transferred from Meerut and made the Mau district’s new superintendent of police, replacing Anurag Arya who has been shifted to Pratapgarh in the same capacity

Bijnore SP Sanjeev Tyagi has been attached to the DGP headquarters, Lucknow.