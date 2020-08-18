Three IPS officers transferred in UP

Three IPS officers transferred in UPPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:59 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday night transferred three senior IPS officers, a Home Department spokesman said
PAC 6th Battalion Commandent Manoj Kumar Sonkar has been transferred from Meerut and made the Mau district’s new superintendent of police, replacing Anurag Arya who has been shifted to Pratapgarh in the same capacity
Bijnore SP Sanjeev Tyagi has been attached to the DGP headquarters, Lucknow.
