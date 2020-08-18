Left Menu
Development News Edition

39 more test positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, tally rises

Six patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 685, while the state currently has 766 active COVID-19 cases, he said. Six persons have succumbed to the infection in Meghalaya so far.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 18-08-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 23:08 IST
39 more test positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, tally rises
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least 39 more people, including 20 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the state's tally to 1,457, an official said on Tuesday. Of the fresh cases, 27 were reported from East Khasi Hills, seven from West Garo, three from Ri Bhoi and one each from East Jaintia and South West Garo hills districts, Health Services director Aman War said.

"Thirteen BSF personnel and seven employees of other armed forces are among the new patients," he said. Six patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 685, while the state currently has 766 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

Six persons have succumbed to the infection in Meghalaya so far. East Khasi Hills district has the highest number of active cases at 446, followed by West Garo Hills at 191 and Ri Bhoi at 103.

East Garo Hills district is coronavirus-free at the moment, War said. "Of the 446 active cases in East Khasi Hills district, 157 are security personnel," he said.

Over 43,870 samples have been tested for the disease so far, he added.

TRENDING

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Lenovo launches new range of Legion gaming laptops in India: Check price, specs

Business people in SA and Ghana to engage in trade and investment talks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

UN tribunal convicts Hezbollah defendant in Hariri assassination case

A U.N.-backed court on Tuesday convicted a member of the Hezbollah group of conspiring to kill former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri in a 2005 bombing that set the stage for years of confrontation between Lebanons political forces....

Trump's postmaster general pauses service cuts after mail-in ballots outcry

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday suspended all mail service changes until after the November election, bowing to an outcry by Democrats that the moves appeared to be an attempt to boost President Donald Trumps re-election chan...

Builders get extension to complete pending projects in Noida till Dec 2021

The Noida Authority on Tuesday extended the deadline for over a dozen builders to complete the pending projects here by December 31, 2021 under its zero period policy, an official statement said. These builders had earlier assured deliv...

UAV in Odisha fishermen's net in Bay of Bengal

It was a surprise for a group of fishermen from Odishas Balasore district as they netted an unmanned aerial vehicle UAV while fishing in the Bay of Bengal. The UAV was caught by the fishermen of Talapada village when they went to the deep s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020