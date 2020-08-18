39 more test positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, tally rises

At least 39 more people, including 20 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the state's tally to 1,457, an official said on Tuesday. Of the fresh cases, 27 were reported from East Khasi Hills, seven from West Garo, three from Ri Bhoi and one each from East Jaintia and South West Garo hills districts, Health Services director Aman War said.

"Thirteen BSF personnel and seven employees of other armed forces are among the new patients," he said. Six patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 685, while the state currently has 766 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

Six persons have succumbed to the infection in Meghalaya so far. East Khasi Hills district has the highest number of active cases at 446, followed by West Garo Hills at 191 and Ri Bhoi at 103.

East Garo Hills district is coronavirus-free at the moment, War said. "Of the 446 active cases in East Khasi Hills district, 157 are security personnel," he said.

Over 43,870 samples have been tested for the disease so far, he added.