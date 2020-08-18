Left Menu
Three arrested for defrauding over Rs 34 lakh

Three persons, including a woman have been arrested for their alleged involvement in duping a city resident of over Rs 34 lakh by withdrawing money using his deceased father's ATM card, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-08-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 23:23 IST
Three persons, including a woman have been arrested for their alleged involvement in duping a city resident of over Rs 34 lakh by withdrawing money using his deceased father's ATM card, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. The man, a resident of Prince Anwar Shah Road in the southern part of the city, had complained to the police that unknown persons had stolen an ATM of his late father and fraudulently withdrawn cash amounting to Rs 34,90,000 from different ATMs between March to May this year.

The sleuths collected transaction details and CCTV footages of different ATM counters at Karimpur, Krishnanagar and Ranaghat in Nadia district and Guptipara in Hooghly and found that two persons had been withdrawing cash by wearing masks and caps. Two men, who were later found to be related, were nabbed from their respective residences in Nadia and Hooghly districts, he said.

"During grilling they admitted to getting the ATM card from their mother-in-law who worked as a maid at the residence of the complainants deceased father. She had stolen the card from there and the two used it to carry out the crime," the officer said. Cash amounting to Rs 27 lakh have been recovered from the possession of the trio, he added.

The three accused were produced in a city court on Tuesday and sent to police custody till August 25, he said. PTI SCH KK KK

