Left Menu
Development News Edition

IESA Vision Summit 2020 to focus on driving self-reliant digital economy

India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), the premier industry body for the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) industry is organising an annual flagship event 'IESA Vision Summit 2020' from August 19-21.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 08:39 IST
IESA Vision Summit 2020 to focus on driving self-reliant digital economy
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), the premier industry body for the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) industry is organising an annual flagship event 'IESA Vision Summit 2020' from August 19-21. The vision of this online summit is 'AATMA-NIRBHAR BHARAT - Driving a Self Reliant Digital Economy and Transforming 1.3 Billion Lives.'

The summit will also focus on themes such as technology for India's mega challenges, making India data capital of the world, 5G and beyond and medical electronics and healthcare. A detailed industry report on semiconductor ecosystem and manufacturing investment opportunities across states is also planned for release during the summit.

Some of the keynote speakers of the summit are Padma Bhushan Professor Arogyaswami J Paulraj, Vinod Dham, developer of Intel's Pentium microprocessor and technology mentor and Amitabh Kant, NITI Aayog CEO. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Elder statesmen, activists, rising stars make case for Democrat Biden in White House

The Democratic Party formally nominated Joe Biden for U.S. president at its national convention on Tuesday, turning to future leaders and elder statesmen to make the case for why he is the right choice to face Republican President Donald Tr...

Messi would not be leaving, he wants to end his career while playing for Barcelona: Bartomeu

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said that striker Lionel Messi would not be leaving the club as he wants to end his career while playing for the Catalan side. His remarks come as severe speculation is doing the rounds about Mes...

Lyon's youth takes on experience of Bayern in CL semifinal

Having already eliminated Juventus and Manchester City, the task of overcoming the final hurdle to reach a first Champions League final suddenly seems less daunting for Lyon. Even if the French clubs semifinal opponent on Wednesday is a Bay...

Kingsoft unaudits 2020 interim results and its second-quarter results

Kingsoft Corporation Limited Kingsoft or the Company HKEx stock code 03888, a leading Chinese software and Internet service company, has announced its unaudited 2020 interim results and its second-quarter results for the period ended 30 Jun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020