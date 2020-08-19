Left Menu
Government to invest $14.6 million in upgrades to Route 52

Route 52, a former State Highway, runs the entire length of the Tararua District between Central Hawkes Bay and Wairarapa providing an important link between the regions, for locals, travellers, tourists and transport vehicles.

Government to invest $14.6 million in upgrades to Route 52
"While improving the resilience of the road, the upgrades are also expected to improve the attractiveness and smoothness for tourist traffic and cyclists," Shane Jones said.

The Government will invest $14.6 million in long-awaited upgrades to Route 52 between Central Hawke's Bay and Tararua District, Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones has announced.

Route 52, a former State Highway, runs the entire length of the Tararua District between Central Hawkes Bay and Wairarapa providing an important link between the regions, for locals, travellers, tourists and transport vehicles.

"This project will improve safety for all traffic. It will also build investor confidence in increased land production and tourism, and underpin sustainable business and job growth in the rural communities the road runs alongside," Shane Jones said.

As well as its designation as a Heartland Ride as part of the New Zealand Cycle Trail network, Route 52 is increasingly important as a tourist and freight route.

"The long, winding and narrow road are quickly deteriorating as a result of increasing traffic. The formation and geology of the road also make it susceptible to damage such as slips and dropouts during bad weather.

"While improving the resilience of the road, the upgrades are also expected to improve the attractiveness and smoothness for tourist traffic and cyclists," Shane Jones said.

Funding for the project is coming from the $3 billion set aside for infrastructure in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

It is estimated that this infrastructure project will create 45 jobs.

"Given the small rating base in the region, it was important the Government stepped in to help the Tararua District Council get these critical upgrades underway.

This piece of roading is crucial for this region and this project will provide an economic boost at a time when it is needed, as well as putting people in jobs," Shane Jones said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

