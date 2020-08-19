SSR death case: Whole country awaiting SC's verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's petition, says Bihar DGP

The entire country is awaiting the Supreme Court's verdict today on actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, said Bihar Director General of Police (DGP). "The whole country is awaiting the Supreme Court's verdict. I from the very beginning felt that he (Rajput) will get justice," Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey told ANI.

The top court is set to pronounce its verdict on Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of investigation of Rajput's death case to Mumbai. The CBI has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.