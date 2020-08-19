ONGC repairs minor leakage at Andhra's East Godavari plant

The ONGC officials on Wednesday repaired a minor leakage at the company's gas pipeline in East Godavari district here, informed Srinivasa Rao, Sub Inspector, Nagaram Police Station.

"The leakage was observed at 7:30 am today. ONGC officials immediately rushed to the spot and repaired the damage within minutes, after which the gas pipeline was brought under control," Rao told ANI.

He further said that the gas pipeline is under control and there was no need to panic.