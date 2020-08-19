Finance company behind bus seize incident in Agra: SSP Bablu Kumar

Three Gwalior residents filed a complaint that the bus they were travelling in from Gurgaon to Panna was seized by members of a finance company, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Agra, Bablu Singh on Wednesday. "Three people from Gwalior filed a complaint today that the bus they were travelling in from Gurgaon to Panna was overtaken and seized by members of a finance company, that apparently financed the bus. Prima facie it appears that it was the finance company which seized the bus," Singh said.

He further said that a case is being registered and investigation in the matter is underway. The incident took place in Agra in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in the Uttar Pradesh government, Avanish Awasthi, said that the owner of the bus had passed away a day earlier following which the finance company allegedly took this course of action. "Regarding the bus incident in Agra, the finance company had illegally seized the bus. Driver and passengers are safe. The owner of the bus had died yesterday," Awasthi said. (ANI)