Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finance company behind bus seize incident in Agra: SSP Bablu Kumar

Three Gwalior residents filed a complaint that the bus they were travelling in from Gurgaon to Panna was seized by members of a finance company, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Agra, Bablu Singh on Wednesday.

ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-08-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 12:50 IST
Finance company behind bus seize incident in Agra: SSP Bablu Kumar
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Agra Bablu Singh talking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Three Gwalior residents filed a complaint that the bus they were travelling in from Gurgaon to Panna was seized by members of a finance company, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Agra, Bablu Singh on Wednesday. "Three people from Gwalior filed a complaint today that the bus they were travelling in from Gurgaon to Panna was overtaken and seized by members of a finance company, that apparently financed the bus. Prima facie it appears that it was the finance company which seized the bus," Singh said.

He further said that a case is being registered and investigation in the matter is underway. The incident took place in Agra in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in the Uttar Pradesh government, Avanish Awasthi, said that the owner of the bus had passed away a day earlier following which the finance company allegedly took this course of action. "Regarding the bus incident in Agra, the finance company had illegally seized the bus. Driver and passengers are safe. The owner of the bus had died yesterday," Awasthi said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

When will One Punch Man Season 3 premiere Fans have been asking this question since Season 2 dropped its finale in June last year but none has been able to give the right answer.One Punch Man Season 3 is yet to an official nod but the anime...

Hero Electric partners OTO Capital for flexible financing options for electric two-wheelers

Hero Electric on Wednesday said it has partnered with vehicle leasing start-up OTO Capital to offer affordable and flexible financing options for electric two-wheelers. Under the partnership, OTO Capital will offer a flexible model to custo...

Not fit for me to comment on SC's verdict: Sanjay Raut on SSR case

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that it is not right for him to make any political comment on Supreme Courts latest order in actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case. Supreme Court has given its verdict, it is not right to make...

Police declare riot at anti-racism protest in U.S. city of Portland

Police declared a riot at an anti-racism protest in the U.S. city of Portland late on Tuesday and ordered demonstrators to leave, saying people vandalized an office building and threw in burning material.Largely peaceful protests have been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020