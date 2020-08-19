Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jeweller set on fire in Firozabad succumbs to burn injuries

A jeweller, who was allegedly set on fire with flammable liquid by his relatives following a dispute, died on Tuesday night at a hospital in Agra, the police confirmed on Wednesday.

ANI | Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-08-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 13:46 IST
Jeweller set on fire in Firozabad succumbs to burn injuries
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A jeweler, who was allegedly set on fire with flammable liquid by his relatives following a dispute, died on Tuesday night at a hospital in Agra, the police confirmed on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Rakesh Verma, suffered 100 percent burnt injury and was referred to a hospital in Agra, where he died while receiving the treatment.

The police are making efforts to nab the accused. According to the eyewitnesses, two men came to Verma's shop and threw some inflammable substance at him and set him on fire.

The CCTV installed near the incident spot captured a four seconds long video, in which the victim was seen running while he was burning. A case has been registered and further probe into the matter is underway.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Police seizes 1.4 kg smack, 270 kg cannabis, six held

The Haryana Police has seized 1.4 kg of smack and 270 kg of cannabis in separate incidents in Rohtak and Jind districts, with the arrest of six people, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday. A police team in Rohtak had got a tip-off th...

Prashant Bhushan moves SC, seeks deferment of hearing on sentence till review plea considered

A day before the scheduled hearing on quantum of sentence, activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan who has been held guilty of criminal contempt for his two derogatory tweets, moved the Supreme Court seeking deferment of the proceedings till a rev...

Visva-Bharati teachers, students condemn campus violence

Teachers and students bodies of Visva-Bharati on Wednesday condemned the violence that rocked the campus over fencing the ground where the famed Poush Mela used to be held. Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association VBUFA said it was in f...

Bihar, Maharashtra alleging political interference, legitimacy under cloud: SC orders CBI probe in SSR case

Observing that the acrimonious allegations levelled by Maharashtra and Bihar governments against each other in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case have brought the legitimacy of the investigation under a cloud, the Supreme Court on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020