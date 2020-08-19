Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bus hijacked with passengers on board in Agra

The incident took place in the Malpura police station area when the bus was en route to Panna in Madhya Pradesh from Gurgaon in Haryana, according to police. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said the bus driver, staff and passengers are safe.

PTI | Agra/Lucknow | Updated: 19-08-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 14:02 IST
Bus hijacked with passengers on board in Agra

A privately-operated bus with 34 passengers on board was hijacked by recovery agents of a finance company in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident took place in the Malpura police station area when the bus was en route to Panna in Madhya Pradesh from Gurgaon in Haryana, according to police.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said the bus driver, staff and passengers are safe. "Regarding the bus incident in Agra, the finance company had illegally seized the bus. The driver, staff and passengers are safe. The bus owner died yesterday (Tuesday) and his son is conducting the last rites," he said in a statement.

However, the statement did not mention the whereabouts of the bus. Senior Superintendent of Police, Agra, Babloo Kumar said three people who got off the bus informed the police that representatives of the finance company had boarded the vehicle.

"Preliminary information reveals the bus has been taken away by the people from a finance company which had financed the vehicle. A case has been registered and police teams formed to search for it," he said. He said it was a finance-related incident and the action of the men was "audacious".

The registration number of the sleeper bus is UP75M 3516 (Etawah in UP) but it is owned by a private operator in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. A total of 34 passengers were on board the bus, according to the police. SSP Kumar said the episode started around 10:30 PM on Tuesday when the bus was near Raibha toll plaza at Dakshin bypass and eight-nine young men in two SUVs intercepted it. These men claimed they were from the finance company and asked the bus driver to get down but he ignored them and continued the ride, he said.

"The men in SUVs then chased the bus and overtook it at Malpura area. They got into the bus and forcibly brought down the driver and the conductor. They also told the passengers to not scream and assured them that no harm will be done to them," he added. Later, four of these men boarded the bus and sped away on the Delhi-Kanpur highway, Kumar said.

He said the driver and the conductor of the bus were taken in one of the SUVs and dropped off in Kuberpur area on the highway around 4 am after which they approached the local police for help. Police personnel, including the district police chief, then reached the spot and a search operation was launched to track the bus, he said.

In the wake of the incident, opposition parties targeted the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government over the law and order situation in the state. "The so-called finance company hijacking the bus in a filmy manner suggests lawlessness in UP. The incident has laid bare the hollow claims of law and order in the state. Dear government, is this the 'Yogi model' of law and order?" Congress state unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Samajwadi Party asked the government to ensure safe return of all passengers. "The hijacking of a bus with 34 passengers in Agra is a very sad and frightening incident. The law and order situation in UP is so severe that even the biggest of crimes are being carried out anywhere. Prayers for the safety of all travellers," it said in a tweet in Hindi.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Netflix tests 'shuffle' button on the homepage

Netflix is planning to bring a shuffle feature to its collection of streaming movies and TV shows, which will play titles randomly selected by the streaming service. The company has been running this test since July. The feature is being te...

Inconsistencies into SSR's death probe created wave of anger throughout country: Jay Panda

BJP leader Jay Panda on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Courts verdict to handover the probe into the Sushant Singh Rajputs death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI, stating that the late actor had symbolised aspirational India ...

Haryana Police seizes 1.4 kg smack, 270 kg cannabis, six held

The Haryana Police has seized 1.4 kg of smack and 270 kg of cannabis in separate incidents in Rohtak and Jind districts, with the arrest of six people, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday. A police team in Rohtak had got a tip-off th...

Prashant Bhushan moves SC, seeks deferment of hearing on sentence till review plea considered

A day before the scheduled hearing on quantum of sentence, activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan who has been held guilty of criminal contempt for his two derogatory tweets, moved the Supreme Court seeking deferment of the proceedings till a rev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020