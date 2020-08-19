Ghee from K'taka used for laddus, 'Jyoti' at Ram Temple site

There is a sweet Karnataka connection to the foundation-laying of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. The ghee from the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) was used for making 1.5 lakh laddus for distribution and for the 'Akhand Jyoti' at the temple site, an official from the KMF told PTI.

The KMF had been ordered 8,000 litres of ghee by the Mahaveer Mandir Trust which organised the ceremony, he added.