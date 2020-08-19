Left Menu
Ghee from K'taka used for laddus, 'Jyoti' at Ram Temple site

The ghee from the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) was used for making 1.5 lakh laddus for distribution and for the 'Akhand Jyoti' at the temple site, an official from the KMF told PTI. The KMF had been ordered 8,000 litres of ghee by the Mahaveer Mandir Trust which organised the ceremony, he added.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-08-2020 15:08 IST
