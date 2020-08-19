Former MLA dead

Bengaluru, Aug 19 (PTI): Former MLA of Chamarajanagar Assembly constituency C Guruswamy, undergoing treatment for coronavirus, died of a heart attack at a hospital in Mysuru on Wednesday, Health Department said. Guruswamy (68) was admitted to the private hospital on August 5 after testing positive for COVID-19, the officials of the department said.

A lawyer by profession, he entered politics with Janata Dal and later switched to the BJP. He defeated Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj contesting from Chamarajanagar constituency in 1999.