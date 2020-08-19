CM to decide on re-opening of schools, says Minister
Chief Minister K Palaniswami would take a decision on it, the Minister said while taking part in a function at Chithode near here on the occasion of Tamil Maanila Congress founder G K Moopanar's birth anniversary. Sengottaiyan paid floral tribute to a portrait of the late leader.PTI | Erode | Updated: 19-08-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 15:35 IST
Erode (TN), Aug 19 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu government has not decided yet on re-opening of schools in the state in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, School EducationMinister K A Sengottaiyan said on Wednesday. Chief Minister K Palaniswami would take a decision on it, the Minister said while taking part in a function at Chithode near here on the occasion of Tamil Maanila Congress founder G K Moopanar's birth anniversary.
Sengottaiyan paid floral tribute to a portrait of the late leader. Referring to the Chief Minister, he said Palaniswami was an agriculturist by birth, so he was aware of farmers' problems.
The Minister said there was enough water in Mettur and Lower Bhavani reservoirs and that uninterrupted water supply for irrigation would be provided..
ALSO READ
IGP Patna urges BMC to relieve SP Vinay Tiwari from quarantine, says it's 'creating obstructions' in probe
Kucherov lifts Lightning to shootout win over Capitals
Urgency to bear witness grows for last Hiroshima victims
Vietnam capital low on kits for mass tests as nation's virus cases climb
Fire breaks outside pharmaceutical company in Visakhapatnam