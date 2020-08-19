Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM to decide on re-opening of schools, says Minister

Chief Minister K Palaniswami would take a decision on it, the Minister said while taking part in a function at Chithode near here on the occasion of Tamil Maanila Congress founder G K Moopanar's birth anniversary. Sengottaiyan paid floral tribute to a portrait of the late leader.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 19-08-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 15:35 IST
CM to decide on re-opening of schools, says Minister

Erode (TN), Aug 19 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu government has not decided yet on re-opening of schools in the state in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, School EducationMinister K A Sengottaiyan said on Wednesday. Chief Minister K Palaniswami would take a decision on it, the Minister said while taking part in a function at Chithode near here on the occasion of Tamil Maanila Congress founder G K Moopanar's birth anniversary.

Sengottaiyan paid floral tribute to a portrait of the late leader. Referring to the Chief Minister, he said Palaniswami was an agriculturist by birth, so he was aware of farmers' problems.

The Minister said there was enough water in Mettur and Lower Bhavani reservoirs and that uninterrupted water supply for irrigation would be provided..

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Total COVID deaths reach 2,638; active cases reducing since Aug 16

The number of deaths due to COVID-19&#160;reached 2,638 in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday with the states case fatality rate CFR coming down to 1.57 per cent, a senior official said. A total of 2,638 people have died in the state due to coronav...

Lucknow Collectorate shut for two days after staffers test COVID-19 positive

The district collectorate in Lucknow, which houses the offices of several administrative officers, was on Wednesday closed for two days for sanitisation after some staffers tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of some staffers at the L...

Kishor Rungta assumes charge as Chairman of Fertilisers Association of India

Shri. Kishor Rungta, CMD, The Fertilizers And Chemicals Travancore Ltd FACT has assumed charge as Chairman of Fertilisers Association of India, Southern Region FAI SR.The Fertiliser Association of India FAI is an elite body that represents...

COVID-19 patient tries to escape from hospital in UP's Moradabad, falls to death from third floor

A 28-year-old COVID-19 patient fell to her death from the third floor of a hospital here on Wednesday when she was allegedly trying to escape, police said. The woman, a resident of Gaura village under Bilar police station area here, was und...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020