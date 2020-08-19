Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP scribe arrested for sharing ‘indecent’ post on Ram temple

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a journalist for allegedly sharing an objectionable social media post on Ram temple, claiming that he did so on instructions of a Hindutva outfit’s chief, an official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-08-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 15:55 IST
UP scribe arrested for sharing ‘indecent’ post on Ram temple

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a journalist for allegedly sharing an objectionable social media post on Ram temple, claiming that he did so on instructions of a Hindutva outfit’s chief, an official said on Wednesday. Accused journalist Prashant Kanojia had also been arrested in June last year for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, but had been granted bail on orders of the Supreme Court.

"Journalist Prashant Kanojia was arrested from Delhi yesterday in connection with an indecent post," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Somen Barma said on Wednesday. The FIR against him was registered here at the Hazratganj police station on August 17 for allegedly sharing an “indecent” post on his twitter handle and saying that he did it on orders of Hindu Sena chief Sushil Tiwari, who denied the allegation.

The FIR registered on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Dinesh Kumar Shukla said, "On August 17, it was seen that Prashant Kanojia through his twitter handle (@Pjkanojia) had uploaded an indecent post related to Ram temple stating that it was done on orders of Tiwari.” The post was uploaded to “malign Tiwari's image”, said the sub-inspector in his complaint, adding that “such posts can disturb peace". The case against Prashant Kanojia was lodged under various sections of Indian Penal Code, including section 420, and those of Information Technology Act.

In a Facebook post on August 17, Sushil Tiwari had denied he had anything to do with the indecent post on the Ram temple. He had asserted that he was with 'Hindutva' and not with 'fake posts'.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU leaders to back Belarus protesters but tread carefully on Russia

European Union leaders holding an emergency summit were expected to endorse sanctions on Belarusian officials blamed for election fraud on Wednesday, but signalled reluctance to take steps that might be seen as a bid to pry the country from...

Hyderabad varsity gears up for entrance exams from Sept 24

The University of Hyderabad UoH on Wednesday said it would hold its nation-wide entrance examination for admission to various postgraduate and research courses between September 24 and 26. UoH Vice-Chancellor professor Appa RaoPodilesaid t...

Homes to policing: Lockdown photos document South Africa inequality

By Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, Aug 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A security officer holds a shotgun against his body in inner city Johannesburg, eyeing a homeless man carrying a bag of food on his shoulders as he vacates the area.The pho...

UP: Total COVID deaths reach 2,638; active cases reducing since Aug 16

The number of deaths due to COVID-19&#160;reached 2,638 in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday with the states case fatality rate CFR coming down to 1.57 per cent, a senior official said. A total of 2,638 people have died in the state due to coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020