SC order on Sushant Singh Rajput death case not a setback: Maharashtra Minister

The Supreme Court order handing over the investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is not a setback, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-08-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 17:39 IST
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court order handing over the investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is not a setback, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday. "It is not a setback. The decision of the Supreme Court has to be obeyed. The higher authorities of our government will take a decision on what has to be done now," Tope told reporters here.

This comes after the Supreme Court, earlier today, held that the FIR registered in Bihar's Patna in the matter was legitimate and directed the CBI to investigate the matter. The top court also held that the Bihar government was competent to recommend CBI probe in the matter. The apex court order came on a petition filed by actor Rhea Chakaborty seeking to transfer the FIR, registered against her in Patna for alleged abetment of suicide in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, to the Mumbai Police.

Earlier, the CBI had registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. Maharashtra government had also opposed in the Supreme Court the transfer of investigation into the matter from Patna to the CBI. An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide.

The Mumbai Police was also investigating the case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

