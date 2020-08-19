Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four killed, one injured as truck overturned on them: Police

The four were trapped beneath the overturned truck, the SSP said, adding they were rushed to the district hospital where the doctors declared them dead. One other person was seriously injured and admitted to hospital, the SSP said.

PTI | Etah | Updated: 19-08-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 17:49 IST
Four killed, one injured as truck overturned on them: Police

Three women and a child were killed and one person was injured when an overloaded truck overturned and fell on them on the GT Road under Mallawan police station area near here on Wednesday. The accident took place around noon when the truck overturned while negotiating a turn and fell on bystanders, Etah’s Senior Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh said.

The deceased were identified as Maya Devi (62), Ramshri (60), Anu Gupta (21)and Ansh (2). The four were trapped beneath the overturned truck, the SSP said, adding they were rushed to the district hospital where the doctors declared them dead.

One other person was seriously injured and admitted to hospital, the SSP said. An FIR has been lodged in the case and a hunt has been launched to nab the truck driver, who managed to escape after the accident.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Mali soldiers promise civilian transition after presidents ousterSoldiers who staged a military coup in Mali leading to the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his governm...

India, China likely to hold another WMCC meeting tomorrow, discuss disengagement along LAC in Ladakh

A meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs WMCC is expected to take place on Thursday as part of the dialogue between the two countries for disengagement along LAC in Eastern Ladakh and de...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of 2013 rape in lawsuit filed by unnamed womanOscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of raping a woman twice in a New York City hotel room i...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. What you need to know about the coronavirus right nowHeres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Trump campaign sues New Jersey over mail-in ballots Scotland says not yet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020