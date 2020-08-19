Four killed, one injured as truck overturned on them: Police

Three women and a child were killed and one person was injured when an overloaded truck overturned and fell on them on the GT Road under Mallawan police station area near here on Wednesday. The accident took place around noon when the truck overturned while negotiating a turn and fell on bystanders, Etah’s Senior Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh said.

The deceased were identified as Maya Devi (62), Ramshri (60), Anu Gupta (21)and Ansh (2). The four were trapped beneath the overturned truck, the SSP said, adding they were rushed to the district hospital where the doctors declared them dead.

One other person was seriously injured and admitted to hospital, the SSP said. An FIR has been lodged in the case and a hunt has been launched to nab the truck driver, who managed to escape after the accident.