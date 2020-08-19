Left Menu
Development News Edition

GPS-enabled tracking device must in vehicles carrying spirit in Punjab

The Punjab excise department on Wednesday said it has made GPS-enabled tracking devices mandatory in vehicles carrying ethanol, spirits and other items to check their pilferage for making spurious liquor. “From September 5, no vehicle will be allowed to transport such products without tamper-proof sealing and GPS enabling,” said Excise Commissioner Rajat Agarwal.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-08-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 17:54 IST
GPS-enabled tracking device must in vehicles carrying spirit in Punjab

The Punjab excise department on Wednesday said it has made GPS-enabled tracking devices mandatory in vehicles carrying ethanol, spirits and other items to check their pilferage for making spurious liquor.           The move comes in wake of the recent hooch tragedy that claimed more than 120 lives in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur's Batala. “Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered stringent measures, including mandatory GPS linkage, to check in-transport pilferage of ethanol, spirits and other products by unscrupulous elements for use in the manufacture of illicit liquor,” according to a government statement here. “From September 5, no vehicle will be allowed to transport such products without tamper-proof sealing and GPS enabling,” said Excise Commissioner Rajat Agarwal. The GPS coordinates of the vehicle will need to be preserved by the unit for a period of not less than 15 days from the date of completion of delivery of a consignment, as per directions of excise commissioner. These are aimed at providing checks on the transportation of extra neutral alcohol (ENA), ethanol, specially denatured spirit (SDS), denatured spirit (DNS) and rectified spirit (RS) by the distilleries, said the statement.           The tamper-proof sealing of the tankers will be done by the distillery units before dispatch and the seal will be broken only by the recipient, under the new rules, said Agarwal.           Both dispatch and receiving units will have to maintain records and certifications to this effect for each tanker/truck, said Agarwal.           In no case shall the transport vehicle be allowed to stop enroute to its destination within Punjab, except in case of a breakdown, when the manufacturing unit shall be duty bound to inform the excise officer incharge of the unit within a period of not more than 15 minutes of such a breakdown

The seals on the outlet of the transport vehicle must be kept intact and not broken in any way in such instances, said the excise commissioner.            If the breakdown necessitates transfer of the material/products to another vehicle, the same shall be done in the presence of, or in accordance with the instructions of an excise officer of the jurisdiction in which the breakdown has occurred.            In case the vehicle stops enroute within the jurisdiction of the state of Punjab for reasons other than breakdown, it would be assumed that the vehicle has been stopped for pilferage and should such a scenario arise, the distillery and the transporter shall be jointly and severally liable for civil and/or criminal action as per the law.           Further, it will be the responsibility of the receiving unit to ensure that the entire contents of the material purchased and carried in the transport vehicle have been unloaded and there is no residue material in the transport vehicle, said Agarwal. During the police investigation into the hooch tragedy, it was discovered that the trucks carrying spirit and other items were pilfered at roadside 'dhabas' for making spurious liquor.           It was also found in a probe that methanol (methyl alcohol) was used in making spurious liquor.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Mali soldiers promise civilian transition after presidents ousterSoldiers who staged a military coup in Mali leading to the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his governm...

India, China likely to hold another WMCC meeting tomorrow, discuss disengagement along LAC in Ladakh

A meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs WMCC is expected to take place on Thursday as part of the dialogue between the two countries for disengagement along LAC in Eastern Ladakh and de...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of 2013 rape in lawsuit filed by unnamed womanOscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of raping a woman twice in a New York City hotel room i...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. What you need to know about the coronavirus right nowHeres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Trump campaign sues New Jersey over mail-in ballots Scotland says not yet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020