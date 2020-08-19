Left Menu
Over 2 lakh cases of COVID-19 in Hyderabad, says study

This study, covering about 80 per cent of the STPs in Hyderabad, revealed nearly 2 lakh people are shedding viral materials, the CCMB said in a press release. Since only 40 per cent of the sewage reaches STPs, this data can be used to extrapolate the overall number of potentially infected people, which turned out to be approximately 6 lakh, that is, around 6 per cent of the population, which includes symptomatic, asymptomatic, and also recently recovered individuals in a time-window of about 35 days, the CCMB said.

Updated: 19-08-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 17:55 IST
Hyderabad, Aug 19 (PTI): There may be at least two lakh people in the city who have been infected by coronavirus with a large number of them asymptomatic and need no hospitalisation, a study said on Wednesday. Conducted by CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology and CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, the study said individuals infected by SARS-CoV-2 shed virus not only through nasal and oral routes but also through faeces.

In a joint effort, CCMB and IICT harvested the sewage samples in the citys different sewage treatment plants (STPs) to estimate the number of potentially infected individuals, it said. This study, covering about 80 per cent of the STPs in Hyderabad, revealed nearly 2 lakh people are shedding viral materials, the CCMB said in a press release.

Since only 40 per cent of the sewage reaches STPs, this data can be used to extrapolate the overall number of potentially infected people, which turned out to be approximately 6 lakh, that is, around 6 per cent of the population, which includes symptomatic, asymptomatic, and also recently recovered individuals in a time-window of about 35 days, the CCMB said. The findings are posted on preprint server MedRxiv, which is yet to be peer reviewed, it added.

According to a press release from the Telangana government, there are 95,700 positive cases in the state reported since August 18. Director, CCMB, Rakesh Mishra said if such studies are carried out in coordination with civic bodies, it would help identify the hotspots and take necessary measures.

Our finding clearly indicates that a large proportion of the affected individuals are asymptomatic and did not need hospitalisation. This is also in agreement with the observation that hospitalisation rush or mortality is way lower than otherwise expected with such a large infection rates at a given time," the CCMB director said. "It explains why our healthcare system has been able to handle reasonably well the situation during the pandemic," he said.

All the experiments were conducted at the CSIR-CCMB COVID- 19 testing facility and the teams were from CSIR-IICT and CSIR-CCMB, according to the release..

