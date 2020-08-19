1,398 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi tally to 1,56,139; death toll climbs to 4,235

Delhi recorded 1,398 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.56 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,235, authorities said. Nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On Tuesday, the daily cases count was 1,374 and 12 deaths were reported. The active cases tally on Wednesday rose to 11,137 from 11,068 the previous day. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,226 on Tuesday. The Wednesday bulletin said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 4,235 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,56,139.