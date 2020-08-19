Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 lockdown: Over 3 lakh stranded J-K residents brought back

A total of 119 special trains arrived at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different parts of India with about 1,01,244 passengers, while about 2,27,976 people from other states and UTs, including 906 from abroad, have been evacuated by the government via road till date, the data showed. As many as 1,059 passengers reached Jammu from Delhi on Wednesday in the 98th special train.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-08-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 18:17 IST
COVID-19 lockdown: Over 3 lakh stranded J-K residents brought back

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has so far evacuated over three lakh residents of the union territory stranded in other parts of the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, according to official data. A total of 119 special trains arrived at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different parts of India with about 1,01,244 passengers, while about 2,27,976 people from other states and UTs, including 906 from abroad, have been evacuated by the government via road till date, the data showed.

As many as 1,059 passengers reached Jammu from Delhi on Wednesday in the 98th special train. A total of 85,548 stranded passengers belonging to different districts have reached Jammu in these 98 special trains, while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rain predicted in Odisha, relief commissioner asks districts collectors to be alert

Following the India Meteorological Department IMD forecast for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state, the Special Relief Commissioner has issued advisory for all the district collectors asking them to remain alert and monitor the situat...

Delhi CM Kejriwal to interact with traders on Sunday

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will interact with traders in a Digital Samvad on Sunday to understand their issues and plan measures to further strengthen Delhis economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, an official ...

Nagal through to quarters in Prague, may meet Wawrinka next

Indias top singles player Sumit Nagal advanced to the singles quarterfinals of the Prague Open with a come-from-behind win over lower-ranked Kiri Lehecka. Sixth seed and world number 127 had to battle hard to prevail 5-7 7-64 6-3 in two hou...

Raj: Mount Abu seeing surge in tourist footfalls due to lockdown relaxation, say officials

Mount Abu, the sole hill station of the desert state of Rajasthan, is witnessing a steady rise in the number of domestic tourists following relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Wednesday. Famous for its scenic natural b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020