COVID-19 lockdown: Over 3 lakh stranded J-K residents brought back

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has so far evacuated over three lakh residents of the union territory stranded in other parts of the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, according to official data. A total of 119 special trains arrived at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different parts of India with about 1,01,244 passengers, while about 2,27,976 people from other states and UTs, including 906 from abroad, have been evacuated by the government via road till date, the data showed.

As many as 1,059 passengers reached Jammu from Delhi on Wednesday in the 98th special train. A total of 85,548 stranded passengers belonging to different districts have reached Jammu in these 98 special trains, while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains.