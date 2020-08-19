Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi CM Kejriwal to interact with traders on Sunday

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will interact with traders in a 'Digital Samvad' on Sunday to understand their issues and plan measures to further strengthen Delhi's economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, an official statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:43 IST
Delhi CM Kejriwal to interact with traders on Sunday
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will interact with traders in a 'Digital Samvad' on Sunday to understand their issues and plan measures to further strengthen Delhi's economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, an official statement said. The digital interaction is part of a series of initiatives being undertaken by the chief minister to kick-start Delhi's economy and improve the business environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

The traders can register online by August 22 evening to participate in the programme, the statement said. "The 'Digital Samvad' initiative ensures that all voices of the stakeholders are heard, before any policy initiatives are planned by the government, in the true spirit of the Delhi Model," it added.

Recently, Kejriwal had interacted with various industry associations to discuss challenges being faced by them and to discuss measures to revamp the post-corona economy of Delhi. The traders' community in Delhi is more than 1.5 million strong and serves as the backbone of the economic structure of the national capital, the statement said.

The effect of lockdown, the fear of the virus, and the finances have affected sales and service at markets and shops. Many shops downsized their staff strength during the lockdown and have been under considerable pressure with limited sales and fixed costs, it stated. The Kejriwal government has taken several steps so far to boost the economy of the city. It substantially reduced the diesel price in Delhi, de-linked hotels from COVID hospitals, allowed street hawkers to work and launched a job portal, the statement added.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Governor of Delhi NCT accords permissions to open Hotels & Restaurants

In a major announcement that fulfils the demands of the Hospitality Industry in the National capital Region, the Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory NCT of Delhi has accorded permissions for the opening of the Hotels Restaurants in ...

IRDAI mulls not-for-profit company to promote loss prevention

Regulator IRDAI is mulling a not-for-profit company for loss prevention and minimisation in the general insurance industry which among other things could be mandated to set up a Garage Network Master for standardising the vehicle repair cos...

6 lakh may have been coronavirus-infected in Hyderabad: Study

There may be at least six lakh people in the city who have been infected by coronavirus with a large number of them asymptomatic and need no hospitalisation, a study said on Wednesday. Conducted by CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Bio...

Tell progress on drafting of rules for CAA implementation: Rajasthan HC to Centre

The Rajasthan High Court here on Wednesday sought to know from the Centre about the progress on the drafting of rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendement Act passed by Parliament last year. According to the amended citizen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020