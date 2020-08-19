Delhi CM provides Rs 1 crore assistance to kin of deceased fireman

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met the family of firefighter Amit Balyan who died in a fire incident in north west Delhi’s Peeragarhi earlier this year. He also provided an ex gratia of Rs one crore to the family.

Saluting the late firefighter on behalf of Delhiites, the chief minister said the AAP government will do whatever it can to support the family of Balyan. The 28-year-old Delhi Fire Services firefighter lost his life while saving people during the fire incident at a battery factory in January this year.

Earlier this year, Kejriwal had also said that the Delhi government would provide employment to a family member of the deceased fireman. "Amit Kumar, who worked in Delhi Fire Service, lost his life while saving the lives of people bravely. Delhi salutes his sacrifice. Met with his family today and provided them with the assistance of Rs 1 crore. I hope that the family will get some help with this amount," the chief minister said on Twitter.

Balyan, a resident of Meet Nagar, was posted in Kirti Nagar Fire Station. He had joined the Delhi Fire Services as a fire operator after completing his training in June 2019. He was rescued six hours after being stuck in the debris as a portion of the factory building collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

PTI VIT SRY.