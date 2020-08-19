Left Menu
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI team to visit Mumbai for probe into actor's death

After getting a nod from the Supreme Court to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a CBI team will visit Mumbai to investigate the case further, the agency said on Wednesday. The Supreme Court on Wednesday handed over the probe to the CBI which has already registered an FIR in the matter. "The investigation related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput is continuing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:03 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI team to visit Mumbai for probe into actor's death
Representative Image

After getting a nod from the Supreme Court to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a CBI team will visit Mumbai to investigate the case further, the agency said on Wednesday. The CBI, which took over the probe into an FIR registered by the Bihar Police on the basis of a complaint by Rajput's father KK Singh, is yet to visit the megacity regarding the investigation.

It has collected relevant material from the Bihar police and has also spoken to some stakeholders in the case, they said. The Supreme Court on Wednesday handed over the probe to the CBI which has already registered an FIR in the matter.

"The investigation related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput is continuing. A CBI team will visit Mumbai in due course for further investigation. Other details cannot be shared at this stage," CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur said. Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police was probing the case but was yet to file an FIR in the case.

The top court's verdict came on a plea filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty who sought transfer of an FIR, lodged against her and six others at Patna by Rajput's father accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide, to Mumbai. The court noted that while Rajput's father and the Bihar government have alleged that Mumbai Police is attempting to shield the real culprits under political pressure, the Maharashtra government has strongly refuted it saying Patna Police has no jurisdiction to investigate the crime as the incident has taken place in Mumbai.

It said political interference has been alleged against both the states and that has the potential of discrediting the investigation. The legal process must, therefore, be focused upon revelation of the correct facts through credible and legally acceptable investigation.

It must be determined whether the unnatural death was the result of some criminal acts. In order to lend credibility to the investigation and its conclusion, it would be desirable in my view, to specify the authority, which should conduct the investigation in this matter, the court said.

