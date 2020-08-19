No license to pvt security agencies with misnomers: Official

Private security agencies using terms like detective, investigation, surveillance, intelligence, interrogation, labour supplier in their names and giving the impression that they are government establishments will no longer be issued licenses to operate in Rajasthan. Even the older firms having such terms in their names will have to drop them, a government statement said on Wednesday. The firms will have to avoid and drop these misnomers from their names following amendments in the Rajasthan Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Rules-2006, the statement said, adding a notification for amendment in rules has already been notified.

“These words create the impression that these establishments belong to the government,” it added. As per the amended Rajasthan Private Security Agencies (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules – 2020, besides the officers of the rank of district superintendents of police, who are empowered to implement these rules, deputy commissioners of police too have been authorised to administer these rules.

In Rajasthan, Jaipur and Jodhpur districts currently have the police commissionerate system..