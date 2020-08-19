Left Menu
1,398 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi tally to 1,56,139; death toll climbs to 4,235

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,226 on Tuesday. The Wednesday bulletin said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 4,235 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,56,139. The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 13,58,189. The number of tests done per million, as on Wednesday was 71,483, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded 1,398 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.56 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,235, authorities said. Nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On August 11, the city had reported eight fatalities from COVID-19, the lowest recorded in a day, in over a month's time. On Tuesday, the daily cases count was 1,374 and 12 deaths were reported.

The active cases tally on Wednesday rose to 11,137 from 11,068 the previous day. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, till date. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,226 on Tuesday.

The Wednesday bulletin said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 4,235 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,56,139. The positivity rate on Wednesday stood at 6.7 per cent while the recovery rate was over 90 per cent, as per the bulletin. Meanwhile, Lt Governor Anil Baijal took a meeting with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority through video conferencing to review the current COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

According to the bulletin, out of the total number of beds in COVID hospitals, 10,527 are vacant. Also, 3,561 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by the Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights, it said.

According to the bulletin, 1,40,767 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of people in home isolation stands at 5,377.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Wednesday stood at 14,498 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 6,317, in all adding to 20,815, according to the bulletin. The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 13,58,189.

The number of tests done per million, as on Wednesday was 71,483, it said. On Wednesday, the number of containment zones stood at 560.

