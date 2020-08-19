Indian Coast Guard launches interceptor boat

A newly-built `Interceptor' boat of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) was launched in Surat on Wednesday, said a Defence release

"Interceptor Boat `ICGS C-454', built by Larsen and Toubro, was launched into the service of the Coast Guard bySurat district Collector Dhaval Patel's wife, Dr Hiral Patel," it said

The 27-meter-long boat has a maximum speed of 45nautical miles or 83 kilometers per hour, and has "excellent seakeeping, maneuverability and endurance range of 500nautical miles", the release added.