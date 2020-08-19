WB Police searches Arjun Singh's residence, BJP MP alleges vendetta politics

Left Menu
He said there was no corruption during his tenure as chairman of the cooperative bank and that TMC is using the police and goons after failing to defeat him politically with trumped-up charges. Singh had switched over from Trinamool Congress to BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and had won the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat.

PTI | Barrackpore | Updated: 19-08-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 21:16 IST
West Bengal Police Wednesday searched the residence of Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district in connection with a corruption case, police said. Singh denied the charges of corruption and alleged that the ruling TMC is pursuing vendetta politics against him.

Singh was a four-time MLA of the TMC. A senior officer of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate said documents related to a local cooperative bank, of which Singh was Chairman in 2018, were scrutinised during the search which lasted for hours.

The police officer said the search took place after the court issued orders in a case against Singh. The officer, however, refused to reveal if any document was seized.

Alleging political vendetta against him, Singh told reporters that TMC is trying to implicate him in false charges since he joined BJP.

Singh had switched over from Trinamool Congress to BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and had won the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said the Barrackpore police is repeatedly harassing Singh but the people of Bengal will give a befitting response to Trinamool Congress whenever the opportunity comes.

The TMC denied the charges of influencing the probe and said it has nothing to do with it..

