Farmers, tendu leaf collectors, dung sellers to get Rs 1,737 crore in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will transfer Rs 1737.50 crore into the bank accounts of farmers, tendu leaf collectors and dung sellers in the state on the occasion of birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. A press statement from the Chhattisgarh government read, "On the birth anniversary of ex-Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi, Chief Minister Mr Bhupesh Baghel will transfer Rs 1737.50 crore into the bank accounts of farmers, tendu leaf collectors and dung sellers. Chief Minister will do online transfer of Rs 1500 crores to the bank accounts of 19 lakh paddy, sugarcane and corn producing farmers as the second instalment under Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana."

Besides, Baghel will also transfer Rs 4.50 crore as the payment under Godhan Nyay Yojana to the bank accounts of dung sellers and Rs 232.82 crore as bonus to the accounts of tendupatta collectors for the collection done in year 2018, as per the press statement. This programme to be organised at Chief Minister's House and will be attended by MP Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi via video conferencing. Cabinet Ministers will attend the programme at Chief Minister's residence office.

According to the press statement, under Chhattisgarh Government's Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyaya Yojana, 19 lakh farmers of the state are being given a grant-in-aid of Rs 5,750 crore. "In the same sequence, an amount of 1,500 crore was provided as the first instalment on May 21, i.e. the Martyrdom Day of Rajiv Gandhi Ji, whereas the second instalment under the scheme worth 1500 crore will be transferred to the bank accounts of farmers on August 20." Paddy, sugarcane and maize producing farmers of the state are being benefited under this scheme, it said.

The statement further read, Under Godhan Nyay Yojana, state government is procuring dung at the rate of two rupees per kg. More than 3 lakh quintals of dung worth Rs 6.17 crore has been procured under this scheme from July 20 to August 15. The first payment amounting to Rs 1.65 crore under Godhan Nyaya Yojana was transferred to the dung sellers on August 5. Likewise, the amount of Rs 2.5 crore will be paid to the bank accounts of dung sellers against the dung procured from August 2 to August 15. "Out of 4,377 Gouthans in the state, 3,205 are functional, where cow dung is being procured. Nearly 1 lakh 1919 cattle rearers are registered across the state, out of which 63,942 are availing benefit of the scheme. Dung procured under the scheme is being used to produce vermi compost in the Gouthans, which is being sold through the cooperative society at the rate of Rs 8 per kg," the statement read.

On the occasion, bonus worth Rs 232.81 crore will be distributed to 11,46,626 tendupatta collectors of 728 committees for the collection done in 114 development blocks of the state in season of year 2018. Chief Minister will transfer the bonus amount in the bank accounts of tendu leaf collectors via RTGS, it added. (ANI)