Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said the state government will provide all assistance to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the inquiry concerning Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-08-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 21:20 IST
SSR death case: Maharashtra home minister welcomes SC ruling on CBI probe
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh speaking to media persons in Mumbai on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said the state government will provide all assistance to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the inquiry concerning Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Welcoming the Supreme Court's ruling upholding transfer of the Patna police's FIR in actor's death case to the CBI Deshmukh said the Maharashtra government "will think as per para 34 of the Supreme Court order."

"The decision of Supreme Court on Sushant Singh Rajput death case regarding the transfer of the same to CBI is welcome. The state government will provide all assistance to CBI in the investigation," Deshmukh told reporters. "SC in its observation has commended Mumbai Police's investigation in the case. It must be said here that the Constitution of India mandates a federal structure," he added.

Deshmukh further said that as per Para 34 of the SC judgment, the state government will think on the matter. Para 34 of the judgment states that the possibility of a parallel investigation by Mumbai Police cannot be ruled out if an FIR is filed in Mumbai regarding the case.

Earlier today, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to investigate the case. The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said. The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

