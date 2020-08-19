Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven booked by ACB in J-K for illegal land mutations

He said among the accused in the case include Naib Tehsildar Katra Nek Ram; then executive officer, Municipal Committee (MC) Katra, Ravi Kumar; then Inspector MC Katra, presently posted as Khilaf Warzi officer MC Samba, Ashwani Kumar; and then president MC Katra Mulkh Raj Sharma. Jugal Kishore of Udhampur, and Sat Paul and Kailash Nath Pangotra of Jammu were the other persons named in the FIR, the spokesman said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-08-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 21:27 IST
Seven booked by ACB in J-K for illegal land mutations

The Anti Corruption Bureau on Wednesday booked seven people, including three former government officials, in a case related to illegal mutation of land title in Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. After registration of the case, searches were carried out by seven teams in Reasi, Udhampur and Jammu districts, leading to the seizure of "incriminating material and documents" as evidence, a spokesman of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) said. He said among the accused in the case include Naib Tehsildar Katra Nek Ram; then executive officer, Municipal Committee (MC) Katra, Ravi Kumar; then Inspector MC Katra, presently posted as Khilaf Warzi officer MC Samba, Ashwani Kumar; and then president MC Katra Mulkh Raj Sharma.

Jugal Kishore of Udhampur, and Sat Paul and Kailash Nath Pangotra of Jammu were the other persons named in the FIR, the spokesman said. “The case was registered following a preliminary inquiry by the ACB regarding the role of MC Katra officials and revenue department Katra after a commercial superstructure was erected on a state land measuring five Marlas in Katra town by Satpal in violation of the provisions of J&K Control of Building Operation Act (COBA), 1988.

"The inquiry revealed that the piece of land in question was allotted to one Fazlu in 1964 under a scheme to rehabilitate the landless downtrodden community of sweepers. But the ownership rights regarding the said land were never conferred upon him and therefore, the same could not be sold to any person," the spokesman said. In 1999, he said, then Naib Tehsildar Nek Ram, without any legal justification, changed entries with respect to the land and entered the name of one Jugal Kishore, who subsequently raised the double storey superstructure over the said land without obtaining building permission from the MC Katra.

It has also been found that on March 22, 2006, Kishore sold the land along with the erected structure to Sat Paul and Pangotra for consideration of Rs 11 lakh through an agreement to sell, duly notarized, however no change was effected in the revenue records in favour of Sat Paul and Kailash Nath, the spokesman said. He said notices under various sections of the J&K Control of Building Operation Act were issued by the Municipal Committee Katra clandestinely in the name of Ashok Kumar in connection with the construction.

Taking advantage of the "clandestine and superficial process" adopted by MC Katra, Kishore approached the MC for a proper building permission, whereby, his application for building permission with incomplete documents were also issued and shown dispatched. "The inquiry also revealed that due to deliberate inaction on part of Municipal Authorities Katra, the construction work was allowed to continue under the garb of the pendency of application for permission," the ACB spokesman said.

However, a fresh report was submitted by Khilaf Warzi Inspector wherein illegal construction of Guest House with changed nomenclature was reported, whereupon again a notice was issued to Sat Paul and Kailash Nath to discontinue the construction and show cause as to why the illegal construction be not demolished. PTI TAS AB SRY

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

US suspends extradition and tax agreements with Hong Kong

The Trump administration on Wednesday suspended or terminated three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong covering extradition and tax exemptions. The State Department announced it had taken the steps as part of the administrations response t...

Veterinary experts to visit Pak to check elephant Kaavan

Pakistan said on Wednesday that its mission in Bangkok has issued visas to three veterinary experts for the health assessment of an elephant before its relocation to a wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia. After spending over three decades in the...

In Obama, Dems see a bridge between Biden and young voters

Since leaving the White House nearly four years ago, former President Barack Obama has repeatedly called for a new generation of political leaders to step up. On Wednesday, hell implore Americans to vote for Joe Biden, a 77-year-old who has...

U.S. House to vote on $25 billion postal infusion, mail-in ballot safeguards

U.S. House of Representatives Democrats unveiled on Wednesday legislation that would require same-day processing for mail-in ballots and give the cash-strapped Postal Service a 25 billion infusion while erasing changes pursued by the agency...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020